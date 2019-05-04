Vote to Help Make Warren Shine Win $5000

Make Warren Shine and the Warren High School EAST Program are in the running to win $5000 for Make Warren Shine from Shelter Insurance. Students in the EAST Program along with Mrs. Leah St. John put together a video entitled "Warren: Our Shining Communities" part of the competition. Winners will be determined by online voting. So, every vote counts. You may not have time or ability to help keep the town looking great, but you can help by voting for Warren to receive the $5000 award fromShelter Insurance. Simply go to https://a.cstmapp.com/p/30295
to reach the Thankful for Our Communities
website. Then click on the Vote for Entries
. Scroll down until you see the Leah St. John entry. Watch the short video and then vote. It will ask you for you name and email and gto verify that you are not a robot. It is that simple! You can also share this through facebook. Help the Make Warren Shine group to receive this grant. And if you see Mrs. Janet Harton or an EAST Student, tell them thanks for the video for the competition.
Hurry. The Deadline is May 13th!!!
