Saturday, May 11, 2019

Warren Bank and Trust Honors Graduates


Taylor Ashcraft
Doctor of Pharmacy-University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Daughter of Kelly and Jerry Ashcraft






 Allison Saunders
Graduate-December 2018
Southern Arkansas University
Daughter of Missy and Tim Saunders




Mastin Frazer
Senior-Warren High School
Son of Thomas Frazer
Grandson of John and Maribeth Frazer




Parker St. John
Senior-Warren High School
Grandson of Joy St. John





Junior Pacheco
Senior-Warren High School
Son of Nora Pacheco

Ryan Womack
Senior-Warren High School
Son of Tina and Ricky Womack





Kaylee Roberts
Senior-Hermitage High School
Daughter of Kimberly and Scott Roberts




Kenslie Johnson
6th Grade-Hermitage Elementary
Daughter of Kim Reep

 Joseph Pena
Kindergarten-Hermitage Elementary
Son of Elizabeth Torres and Joel Pena


Brady Belvedresi
Pre K-First Presbyterian Preschool
Son of Lindsey and Josh Belvedresi


