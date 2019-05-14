Warren City Council Meets May, 2019

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were in attendance Monday, May 13th for the regular meeting of the Warren City Council. Council Member Emily Moseley was absent. Mayor Pennington announced to those present that former Council Member Jimmy Moseley, husband of Council Member Moseley, passed away earlier in the day. She asked everyone to remember the Moseley family in prayer.
After the minutes of the March council meeting were approved, City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the financial report for April, 2019 and for the year to date. She informed the members that both the city and county sales tax were up 4 and 5 percent respectively over last year.
Mayor Pennington announced that Mr. Murray Claycomb has resigned from the Aviation Commission as a result of being elected City Attorney. The commission recommended former Mayor Bryan Martin be appointed to fill out the remainder of Mr. Claycomb's unexpired term on the Aviation Commission and the Mayor nominated Mr. Martin. The council voted to confirm the appointment by a vote of 4-1. Council Member Tolefree voted no.
Mayor Pennington then nominated Jennifer Rodriguez to a term on the Adjustments and Appeals Board. The council approved the appointment 5-0. It was noted by Council Member Henderson that the ordinance that creates the board, allows for up to two members of the Planning Commission to serve concurrently on the Adjustments and Appeals Board. Ms. Rodriguez presently serves on the Planning Commission. While it is not a mandatory requirement, it is allowed.
Reports were then given by Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, Sanitation Manager/Building Official Mike May and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis. It was noted that state law now allows individuals age 18 and above to serve as firemen. The Warren Civil Service Commission has changed their policy to allow for the hiring of those who have turned 18. There was again discussion of the procedures that must be followed to clean up dilapidated structures and grown up properties. Council Member Marshall, Chairman of the Sanitation Committee reported on a meeting held March 18, 2019 at which time the committee discussed the concerns and procedures of cleaning up property. She indicated another meeting will be held.
When called upon to give a report from the Community and Economic Development Committee, Chairman Tolefree made a series of comments about several issues, several of which were about workforce, drug use and the Warren Public School System. He indicated the committee will meet May 22nd at 5:00P.M. The committee has been asked to come up with a recommendation on the city's future economic development program. This was assigned to the committee in early 2019.
Reports of city boards and commissions that had met during April were submitted for review and a budget reconciliation ordinance was adopted.
Mayor Pennington announced the Municipal building will be closed May 27th for Memorial Day. There will be no city garbage collected that day. She also announced the Municipal League will meet June 12-14 and the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival is set for the week of June 8-15th.
The council then voted to pay the April bills. The next city council meeting is set for June 10, 2019 at 5:30 P.M.
