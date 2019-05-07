West Central Church Of Christ Holds Health Fair

Members of the West Central Church of Christ sponsored a Health Fair at the church Saturday morning, May 4th. Members were on hand to hand out health information, check blood pressure and provide food to the public. They also handed out tracts as a method of witnessing.
Church members had tables set up throughout the fellowship hall providing health related literature and services. A lot of information was available concerning diabetes, safety and planning for emergencies.
Church pastor is Rev. Jamie Rochell Warren City Clerk Helen Boswell, a member of the Church was involved in the planning and implementation of the program. Around 55 people attended the event and took advantage of the services provided.
