75th Anniversary of D-Day Invasion of Normandy

|Normandy cemetery. Photo from Bryan Martin
The Americans that day and in the days to follow were from all backgrounds of race, and ethnicity as well as social and economic diversity. Yet they all did their duty as did our military and political leaders and the people back home who manufactured the weapons and supplies needed. It was the ultimate team victory, including the allied governments that took part.
On June 6th, 1944, the largest sea-born invasion in history hit the beaches of Normandy and drove the powerful German Army off the beaches and back toward Germany. The Allied forces came ashore on five separate beaches. They were code named Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. When it was over a combined 425,000 were killed, wounded or missing. The Allies, including Americans, suffered 209,000 casualties. They successfully drove the Germans off the coast and begin pushing them back through France and into Germany. It was a hard fought but successful victory, that helped save freedom and democracy.
The Supreme Allied Commander was General Dwight D. Eisenhower, later President of The United States. There were many heroes as American Soldiers fought and sacrificed valiantly. It is an anniversary to remember with pride and thankfulness. It is a day to honor those who did their duty and for those who gave their all!
