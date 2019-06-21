Adult education completers

A number of Bradley County students recently completed programs in adult education at South Arkansas Community College.
GED completers were Seth McClain, Erick Newton and Tabitha Rhodes.
Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy completers were Steven Brown, Kendra Momon, Jordan Peek, Violet Claiborne, Amy Davis, James Phelps, Kobre Jacobs, Andy Thornton, Nikita West, Kylesha Lowe, Robby Lowe and Shounda Whitaker.
English as a second language completers were Maria Andrade, Leticia Rendon, Erika Rivera, Veronica Briones-Burns, Ramiro Vironche, Margarita Vargas and Esther Torres.
SouthArk provides adult education services in Union and Bradley Counties.
