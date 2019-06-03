Al Peer Honored

A large contingent of family, colleagues and friends gathered Friday afternoon, May 31st, on the campus of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center to honor and wish well Mr. Al Peer, after serving the Center for 41 years. To a person they spoke of his integrity, work ethic and kind heart as he served the clients and their families while working as a friend and teammate with all the employees of SEAHDC throughout his career. It was obvious that Al is loved and appreciated.
Tekeila Rawls served as Toast Master and the invocation was rendered by Minister Buffington. The occasion was given by Superintendent Mark Wargo and a poem was read by Gwen Bullard. There was a song sung by Felicia Childs. Comments were made by former co-workers Liz Anderson and Gail Simpson. Assistant Superintendent Dana Harvey presented a short slide show. A number of tributes were spoken by co-workers, family and friends and a song was performed by Keifone Cliffton. Entertainment was provided by Kappa Alpha Psi and Mr. Peer was presented numerous gifts.
Mr. Peer made remarks and joyfully expressed his appreciation to everyone he worked with over the years and specifically thanked the clients and their families. He stated he had served under nine superintendents. He had high praise for current Superintendent Wargo. A wonderful meal was then served.
Mr. Peer indicated he would continue to serve the Human Development Center as a volunteer. He thanked everyone for their kind comments and demonstration of love and care.
