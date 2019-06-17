All-Tomato Luncheon Draws Huge Crowd

|Auctioneer Tony Cathey was assisted by Taylor Owen Miss Pink Tomato and purchaser Tommy Maxwell, and Teen Miss Pink Tomato Keller Bigham.
State Representative Jeff Wardlaw served as the Master of Ceremonies. County Judge Klay McKinney gave the Welcome, and Rev. Mike Gorman, the Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, gave the invocation. Mayor Denisa Pennington recognized special guests followed by Festival Chairman Vicky Tapia who gave remarks and recognized past festival chairmen.
Other remarks were made by County Extension Agent John Gavin. Dr. Victor Ford, Interim Associate Director of Agriculture & Natural Resources Cooperative Extension Service issued greetings to the attendees as did US Representative Bruce Westerman.
Recognition was given to Hamilton Farms for bringing in the first box of tomatoes and being the Bradley County Farm Family of the Year.
A presentation of $5000 from Shelter Insurance was made to Leah St. John and Make Warren Shine group for winning their Thankful for Our Communities Contest. Presenting the award was Mr. Frank Thompson, Vice President of Marketing, Shelter Insurance.
Chairman Tapia reviewed other events taking place during the festival.
Auctioneer Tony Cathey auctioned off the first box of tomatoes which were purchased by Tommy Maxwell owner of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring. The box raised over $1000 for tomato research.
Closing remarks were given by Michelle Carter, County Extension Agent.
The delicious All Tomato meal was prepared by Bradley County Extension Homemakers Clubs. The menu included Ham on Croissant with Tomato & Lettuce, Tomarinated Carrots, Tomato Bean Almondeine, Heavenly tomato Cake, Iced Tea and Coffee.
