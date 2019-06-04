Ambulance Memberships Available

It is membership time again. An Emergency Ambulance Service membership is one of your best healthcare bargains. A family membership for $59.00 entitles your family to unlimited use of ambulance services provided by Emergency Ambulance Service, Inc., which serves Arkansas, Cleveland, Jefferson, Bradley and Lincoln counties and part of Lonoke County. The membership provides up to a 50% discount. If your parents live in the service area and are over 65, you may add them to your family membership at no additional cost.
To sign up or renew your membership, call 870-536-0734. "EASI" is a top class ambulance provider and has served South Arkansas for many years. They house ambulances and staff in Warren and make transfers as needed. For emergency service call 911.
The company advertises its service on salineriverchronicle.com on a regular basis and is ready to assist all the residents of Warren and Bradley County as necessary. The company wishes everyone good health and prosperity.
