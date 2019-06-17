Another Festival in the Books

Enjoy these photos from the 63rd Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
The Tomato Eating Contest
|Fortunate Sons +1 opened for Restless Heart. The crowd loved "Red Brick Streets", the latest song by the group.
|Pat Yarbrough of El Dorado and Cathy Gifford of Van Buren enjoyed meeting the song writer of "Red Brick Streets", Tricia West.
|A large crowd gathered to hear music Saturday night.
|Fortunate Sons -1 entertained the crowd.
|First State Bank welcomed everyone with an Open House Friday.
|10&U Winners in the Tomato Eating Contest
|The Kinsmen sang at the Lions Club Gospel Jamboree.
|Warren Bank celebrated the festival with an Open House Friday.
|Teen Miss Pink Tomato Keller Bigham
|Tomato Eating Contest Winners
|Horseback Riders have been a tradition in the festival parade.
|Meelah Faith Robinson was crowned 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato.
|Channa Tatum, 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato
|Antique cars always stir memories.
|The beat goes on with the Lumberjack Marching Band.
|Jr. High Lumberjack cheerleaders.
|Beauty Queens
|The 5K Run/Walk
|Log -a-Load
