Another Festival in the Books

Enjoy these photos from the 63rd Annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.
Fortunate Sons +1 opened for Restless Heart.  The crowd loved "Red Brick Streets", the latest song by the group.
Pat Yarbrough of El Dorado and Cathy Gifford of Van Buren enjoyed meeting the song writer of "Red Brick Streets", Tricia West.
A large crowd gathered to hear music Saturday night.


Fortunate Sons -1 entertained the crowd.
First State Bank welcomed everyone with an Open House Friday.

10&U Winners in the Tomato Eating Contest
The Kinsmen sang at the Lions Club Gospel Jamboree.
Warren Bank celebrated the festival with an Open House Friday.




The Tomato Eating Contest

Teen Miss Pink Tomato Keller Bigham
Tomato Eating Contest Winners

Horseback Riders have been a tradition in the festival parade.
Meelah Faith Robinson was crowned 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato.
Channa Tatum, 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato
Antique cars always stir memories.
The beat goes on with the Lumberjack Marching Band.
Jr. High Lumberjack cheerleaders.
Beauty Queens
The 5K Run/Walk 

Log -a-Load

