Arkansas GOP Honors Bradley County Republican with Fourth District Award

|(On left) Len Blaylock III,
(right) 4th District Chairwoman Sharon Wright
Among the awardees was Len Blaylock III of Bradley County who received the “Jay Dickey Party Builder Award,” a decoration that is reserved for the most committed Republicans in the Fourth Congressional District. The award was presented to him by the Fourth District Chairman Sharon Wright and RPA Executive Director Sarah Jo Reynolds.
Blaylock is a well-known surname in the Republican Party of Arkansas dating back to the days of his grandfather, a former gubernatorial candidate and Chairman of the Arkansas GOP. Len III has carried on that family legacy as a hyperactive member of the Party who has consulted on a number of campaigns. Len currently serves as the Chairman of the Bradley County Republican Committee and is an active member in the African American Coalition of Arkansas.
Blaylock recalled the connection the Jay Dickey Party Builder Award had to his family. “It means a lot to me that this award carries Congressman Dickey’s name because he was a close friend to my grandfather. Receiving this award inspires me to carry on the work of those who came before me,” he said.
RPA Executive Director Sarah Jo Reynolds also commented, “To win elections and to grow our base, we depend on Republicans like Len Blaylock III. His commitment and enthusiasm is attracting more Arkansans to our Party every day.”
The award is named after Congressman Jay Dickey, who served 6 years in the Arkansas House of Representatives and was an early force in the Republican movement of Arkansas.
