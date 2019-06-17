Arrest Report: June 17

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
David Reeves, #13 Kings Square E., Warren, AR, 2-13-79, parole warrant (6-12-19)
Michael Busby, 15 Southern Courts, Warren, AR, 11-30-82, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (6-12-19)
Seneca Lynere Mathews, 1023 E. Church St., Apt. 3, Warren, AR, 11-26-81 Warrant (6-13-19)
Demarcus Q. Smith, 212 Ash St., Hermitage, AR, 12-18-91, possession with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II, and firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery 3rd (6-15-19)
