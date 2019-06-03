Arrest Report: June 3, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Nathan Howard, 121 Hwy. 189 N, New Edinburg, AR, 5-25-93 Charged with driving on suspended license, arrested on warrants x2 (5-27-19)
VaShawn Fisher, 203 S. Hyatt St., Monticello, AR, 7-2-97, charged with failure to yield, failure to show ID, (5-27-19)
Nathan Howard, 121 Hwy. 189 N., New Edinburg, AR, 5-25-93, charged with driving on suspended license, expired tags, no insurance, careless driving (5-28-19)
Kelly Jackson, 48339 Hwy. 63 S., Jersey, AR, 9-7-74, arrested on warrants x2 (5-29-19)
Eric Rideout, 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR, 10-8-85, charged with driving on suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia (5-30-19)
Tiffany Cope, 1417 Hwy. 52 W., Crossett, AR, 8-9-93, arrested on warrant (5-30-19)
Johnny Dukes, 176A Bradley Rd., 18, Warren, AR, 3-16-55, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving left of center, (5-30-19)
Justin Dale Freeman, #4 Oak Grove Circle, Warren, AR, 12-5-99, arrested on warrant (6-1-19)
Jamar Hampton, 1101 Phillips St., Warren, AR, 4-8-97, charged with driving on suspended license (6-2-19)
