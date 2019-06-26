BCEDC Discusses Merger

June 24th, the Bradley County Economic Development Commission met for their June Board meeting. Minutes were approved and the financial reports for April and May, 2019 were presented and approved.
A great portion of the meeting consisted of a discussion about efforts to merge the BCEDC with the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce or to set up some type management agreement whereby the two entities share administrative expenses, including an executive director. James Wells, Chamber Board Chairman, told the BCEDC Board, that his impression from Chamber Board members is that they prefer to legally merge the two organizations. There was a lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of taking such action and it appeared a number of the BCEDC members have concerns with a legal merger.
The discussion continued and got into the legal ramifications of organizational assets of both entities and the fact that the BCEDC has substantial cash assets while the Chamber has very little. It was pointed out by Chairman Lipton that the Chamber is the largest stockholder of the Fair/Market Association. Mr. Lipton also brought up the fact that the BCEDC handles the administrative work for the Intermodal Authority. There seemed to be some differing ideas on the impact a merger would have on the relationships with the Intermodal and the Fair/Market organizations.
The board recommended the Mr. Wells to back to the Chamber Board and discuss the idea of the two boards having a combined meeting before asking the two Executive Committees to meet and work out a plan.
The BCEDC Board voted to invest some of the cash balances of the organization in a CD and to shop for the best rate.
