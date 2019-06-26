Bradley County NAACP Meets

A good crowd was on hand in the Warren Municipal Courtroom for the June, 2019 meeting of the Bradley County Branch of the NAACP. Minutes were approved and the financial report was given. Dr. Clarence Luckey appointed the following committee chairpersons:
*Economic Dev.-Len Blaylock, III
*Education-Shanda Belin
*Communications-Gregg Reep
*Food-Yvonne Allison
*Health-Bobbie Webb
Other committee appointments will be made in the future.
Dr. Luckey announced that the National meeting of the NAACP is set for July 20-24 in Detroit, Michigan. Other administrative matters were discussed and voted on.
The NAACP is open to all people and strives to represent the rights of all people.
