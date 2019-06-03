Carolyn Byrd Honored for 22 Years of Service

A Retirement party was given in honor of Mrs. Carolyn Byrd May 23rd, 2019 at the Warren Housing Authority. Friends and family gathered to honor her for the 22 yrs that she worked for the Warren Housing Authority as Project Manager. Mrs. Carolyn’s last day at the Warren Housing Authority was May 31st. She will be greatly missed by the staff.
Board members: Hugh Allen Quimby, Carolyn Byrd, JeNelle Lipton and Jimmy Sledge.
Housing Authority staff: James Kitchen, Vicky Tapia, Herman Phillips, Mark Miller, Shannon Chancellor, Carolyn Byrd, Shelia Jackson, and Mike Jolley.
