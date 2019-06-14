Community Action Called Board Meeting

In an effort to conduct business that was time sensitive, the Board of Directors of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency met in a called meeting Monday, June 10th at the organizations headquarters in Warren. While all board members were not present, there was a quorum.
The organization has been struggling to come to a consensus on an amended CSBG budget. There seemed to be a considerable amount of lack of knowledge relating to the budget and the need for revision. Board members were not certain of what was needed and why, while the staff is trying to function without a financial director. After a lot of back and forth, the board voted to authorize the Executive Committee to meet with staff and develop a revised budget for review by the full board. They also voted to request an extension from the state for amending the budget.
After an executive session, the board voted to retract a vote to deny expenses incurred by an employee and to pay the expense. Previously the board had refused to reimburse the cost of a training session because it had not been pre-approved by the board. The expense was determined to be legitimate and in order. The board also voted to set a rate of pay for a person to assist administratively on an as needed bas
The organization has been struggling to come to a consensus on an amended CSBG budget. There seemed to be a considerable amount of lack of knowledge relating to the budget and the need for revision. Board members were not certain of what was needed and why, while the staff is trying to function without a financial director. After a lot of back and forth, the board voted to authorize the Executive Committee to meet with staff and develop a revised budget for review by the full board. They also voted to request an extension from the state for amending the budget.
After an executive session, the board voted to retract a vote to deny expenses incurred by an employee and to pay the expense. Previously the board had refused to reimburse the cost of a training session because it had not been pre-approved by the board. The expense was determined to be legitimate and in order. The board also voted to set a rate of pay for a person to assist administratively on an as needed bas
No comments:
Post a Comment