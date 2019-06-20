Community Action Makes Some Progress

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board met in regular session Tuesday, June 18th and continued efforts to get the CSBG Budget updated and to get the agency moving forward minus the Head Start Program. Board members asked lots of questions and worked to address several issues including the hiring of personnel to fill vacancies.
The Board voted to hire the following:
*Shunda Belin as part time bookkeeper
*Carmen Dunbar as outreach worker for Chicot County
*Rebecca Jennings as Finance Director
Ms. Jennings kept the minutes of the board meeting and according to the Acting Executive Director will continue to do so. The Keeping of accurate and sufficient minutes has been an issue.
A great deal of time was spent discussing the CSBG budget. The board must revise the 2019 budget and adopt the 2020 budget. Changes in budgets and policies are required due to the removal of the Head Start program from management by the agency.
The Executive Committee plans to meet Tuesday, June 25th and the next regular board meeting is set for July 16 at 1;00 P.M.
