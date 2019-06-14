County Health Coalition Monthly Meeting

Members of the Bradley County hometown Health Coalition met Thursday, June 13th in the conference room of the Brunson complex on N. Bragg Street. Katrina Betancourt with ArCOP, President with Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention was the guest speaker. She talked at length about the process for organizing a farmer's market in the county. ArCOP is a non-profit organization that works with communities to promote health and assistance to low income residents and farmers. The Bradley County Coalition is very interested in pursuing a market.
In other business, Kaytlin talked about the "Baby and Me Program" offered at the Bradley County Health Department. The group discussed another movie event to be held at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment