Craig O'Neill Visits Rob Reep Studio

|Rob Reep and Denver, Rob Reep Studio's 10-week old German Shorthaired Pointer mascot, Craig's son, Craig, his daughter and a KTHV intern
Craig's grandfather once owned and operated a business in the building that now houses Rob Reep Studio and salineriverchronicle.com. He has a strong emotional attachment to Warren and the Bradley County community. He had lunch with former Mayor Bryan Martin and his wife Dr. Sue Martin prior to returning to Little Rock to provide the evening news.
Craig is always welcome in Warren, and we appreciate his love for the area.
No comments:
Post a Comment