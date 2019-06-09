Sunday, June 9, 2019

Craig O'Neill Visits Rob Reep Studio

Rob Reep and Denver, Rob Reep Studio's 10-week old German Shorthaired Pointer mascot, Craig's son, Craig, his daughter and a KTHV intern
KTHV Channel 11 news anchor Craig ONeill stopped by and visited Rob Reep Studio Thursday, June 6th while in town to read to kids at the Warren Branch Library.  He brought his son, his granddaughter and an intern with Channel 11 with him as they did a little shopping at the gift store.  They also spent some time looking at paintings in the Art Gallery. 

Craig's grandfather once owned and operated a business in the building that now houses Rob Reep Studio and salineriverchronicle.com.  He has a strong emotional attachment to Warren and the Bradley County community.  He had lunch with former Mayor Bryan Martin and his wife Dr. Sue Martin prior to returning to Little Rock to provide the evening news. 

Craig is always welcome in Warren, and we appreciate his love for the area.



