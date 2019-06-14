News
Friday, June 14, 2019
Denton Wins $500 Drawing from Warren Bank & Trust
Warren Bank & Trust held their annual Open House Friday. Patrons were allowed to register for a drawing for $500. Charlotte Denton was the winner!
