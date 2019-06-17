Derrick V. Lewis Loses Life in 4-Wheeler Accident

Courtesy of Monticellolive.com
Sunday morning, at 3:30, a 35-year-old Wilmar man lost his life at the intersection of Johnson & 8th Street, as the annual Juneteenth Celebration was coming to a close.
The deceased, Derrick V. Lewis, was traveling westbound on Jackson Street, when he At tempted to turn right onto 8th Street.
Lewis lost control of his 1989 Polaris ATV, and was thrown from the vehicle.
Arkansas State Trooper Donny Crow investigated the accident, assisted by Drew County Sheriffs Department.
