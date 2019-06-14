Drew County Sales Tax Renewal Fails

According to Monticellolive.com, the proposal to renew the Drew County sales tax, being used 75% for county roads and 25% at the discretion of the Quorum court, has failed by a vote of 187 against and 173 in favor. This means the tax will not be continued at this time. The tax was originally approved by the voters of Drew County several years ago and has been renewed periodically. It was being proposed for renewal for an additional six years.
According to Joe Burgess of Monticellolive, about 3.25% of the voters in Drew County turned out for the special election to renew the tax. Elimination of the tax will cut several million dollars from the county budget.
