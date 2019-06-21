Emergency Blood Drive to Be Held at BCMC

WARREN, Ark. (6/20/19) – Bradley County Medical Center will host an emergency blood drive on Thursday, June 27 from 1 p.m.-7p.m. inside the MCU Clinic. Due to extremely low donations and stock available on hand, LifeShare has asked hospitals to host additional local blood drives.
Patient care could be threatened by the inadequate blood supply that the region has been experiencing for several weeks. “Unfortunately, for many people, it is a problem you don’t realize exists unless you have a friend or family member in the hospital whose treatment is delayed or postponed because blood is not available,” says LifeShare Regional Director Bobby Carney.
LifeShare Blood Center, established in Shreveport, La., in 1942, regularly supplies blood components and related services to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas, and South Arkansas. Bradley County Medical Center hosts four blood drives a year, but is happy to help answer the call for this emergency blood drive as it affects the amount of blood we can have at our hospital along with helping out other hospitals in the region.
This drive is taking place long enough after our last drive on May 7 that if you donated then you should be able to donate again for this one. BCMC and LifeShare are asking anyone who is eligible to donate blood. More information about donor eligibility and upcoming blood drives can be found at www.LifeShare.org.
