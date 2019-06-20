EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY AT THE YMCA

After-School/Day Camp Director Position
The Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County is taking applications to fill the position of After-School/Day Camp Director. This is a part-time position that will average approximately 20 hours a week during the school year and 30 hours a week during the summer.
The YMCA After-School/Day Camp Program is licensed by the Department of Human Services and its Director must meet one of the following requirements:
Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Early Childhood, Elementary Education, Child/Youth Development, or related field from an accredited college or university.
Bachelor’s Degree in a non-related field from an accredited college or university plus one of the following:
Four years’ experience in Early Childhood Education or Elementary Education;
Child Development Associate (CDA);
Nine college hours of credit in Child/Youth Development.
Associate degree in Early Childhood, Child or Youth Development, or a related field plus six years of experience in Early Childhood Education or Elementary Education.
Eight years of experience in Early Childhood or Elementary Education and completion of one of the following:
Out of School Time Credential;
Child Development Associate Credential;
Director’s Credential or the equivalent;
Technical Certificate in Early Childhood Education.
An application and job description can be picked-up at the YMCA during regular business hours. The YMCA plans to fill this position by the end of July in preparation for the beginning of 2019/2020 school year. The deadline to apply is July 12, 2019. If you have any questions, please call the DWR YMCA at 870-226-2404, and ask for David Richey.
