First Baptist Church Christian School Participates in Pinwheel Contest

The First Baptist Church Christian School participated in the Pinwheel Coloring and Design Contest sponsored by the GFWC Warren Woman's Club. The pinwheel brings awareness to Child Abuse. Kindergarten winners were Eli Lynch, 1st place; Lucy Denton, 2nd Place, and Mark Johnson, 3rd place. First Grade winners were Mia Smith, 1st Place; Abby Erdley, 2nd Place; and Emma Forrest, 3rd Place. Second Grade winners were Ben Payne, 1st Place, Addilee Murphy, 2nd Grade; and Jaxxon Hammons (Not Pictured), 3rd Grade. The Third Grade Winners were Benjamin Green, 1st Place (Not Pictured); Hunter Richardson, 2nd Place; and M.J. Valentine, 3rd Place. Each winner received a Word Search Activity Book.
