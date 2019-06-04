GP to Cut 530 Jobs in Crossett

According to Lance Turner of Arkansas Business, Georgia-Pacific plans to close its bleached board mill in Crossett by October which will result in the loss of 530 jobs.
A couple of dozen more jobs will be impacted at the Crossett facility and as well as result in the closure of the Hope particle board facility, costing another 100 jobs.
G-P is owned by the Koch family. In 2016, the company said it employed more than 1,200 people in Crossett in various facilities. Some of the operations have spurred pollution complaints and been tied to health complaints.
