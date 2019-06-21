Hermitage City Recorder Resigns

One of the first orders of business for the June 17th Hermitage City Council meeting was the acceptance of the resignation of Recorder Daphne Hargis. The council then approved the minutes of the May 2019 meeting and heard reports from the police department, fire department, water system, sewer system and animal control. The financial report was presented and approved. The council was informed that 11 citations were issued in May and there were no fires. Lab results were reported within allowable limits for "Primary Drinking Water Standards." They were told the animal control pens need repairs.
The council voted 3-0 to charge for city related activities and to purchase needed supplies and pay an instructor as needed. Motion was made by Matt Huitt and seconded by Randy Gorman, Jr.
Mayor Kendrix reported the following:
*ADA Committee to meet June 28th
*Revitalize Hermitage Committee to meet June 27th
*Walking with a purpose to begin June 24th.
*UAMS MammoVan to be at Community Center July 25th beginning at 8:30 A.M. Persons age 40 or older may make an appointment.
*Office staff and Mayor will be reading at Hermitage Library
*Painting with Genesus will be held at the Community Center July 18th. Must register at City Hall.
*62 riders stopped at city hall for food and water for Pink Tomato Festival Le Tour Tomato on June 8th.
* The contract with RJR Playgrounds has been signed.
There was an executive session at the end of the meeting. No action was taken.
