Hermitage School Board Closes On Bonds

The Hermitage School Board met for their regular monthly meeting June 10th. The first order of business was to approve closing documents on the bond issue with Beardsley Public Finance. The board approved all documents by a vote of 7-0.
The board approved the minutes of the May 9th and May 13th meetings. Next they approved the financial report. Mistie McGhee then gave the 7-12 SIS report followed by the K-6 SIS report given by Rosalynda Ellis and the Superintendents's report presented by Dr. Tucker.
Board members then elected the following officers for 2019-2020:
Russell Richard-President
Kevin Reep-Vice-President
Mary Hamilton-Secretary
Next, the board voted to approved the bid for the camera system, access control system and badge printeer from Blue Sky for $111,801.17.
By a vote of 7-0, the members accepted the school improvement plan and the district strategic plan, including literacy plans and professional development plans. The board also approved the school nurse survey and board policy changes.
After conducting an executive session, the board voted to acccept the following resignations:
Julie Hollis-Library/Media Specialist
Sherry Wall-Elementary Secretary
Jakki Woodall-Migrant Aide
Caira Williams-Elementary Teacher
Leslie Huitt-Business Management/Cheer Sponsor
The board then voted to hire the following:
Laynie rogers-Teacher
Ashley Robinson-Elementary Secretary
Dakotah Timmons-Yearbook Sponsor
Lisa Higgins-Assistant Girls Basketball Coach
Prior to the meeting, Alton Richard administered the Oath of Office to David Wilkerson as school board member for Zone 4.
