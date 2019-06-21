Hermitage Students Take Part in GFWC Pinwheel Coloring Contest

The Hermitage Students in the Kindergarten thru Third Grade participated in the Pinwheel Coloring and Design Contest sponsored by the GFWC Warren Woman's Club. The pinwheel brings awareness to Child Abuse. Kindergarten winners were Piper Stanley, 1st Place' K'Mora Sumler, 2nd Place; and Marcus Ramos, 3rd Place. First Grade winners were Ana Candidio, 1st Place; Sadie Smith, 2nd Place; and Alexa Hargis 3rd Place. Second Grade winners were Crystal Velez, 1st Place; Simiya Rochell, 2nd Place; and Jay Blueford, 3rd Place. Third Grade Winners were Abby Huitt, 1st Place (Not Pictured); Jaycee Smith, 2nd Grade (Not Picture); and Diana Duran. 3rd Place. Each winner received a Word Search Activity Book.
