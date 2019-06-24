Jimmie Lanier Retires After 52 Years With First State Bank

At the end of June, 2019, Mrs. Jimmie Lanier will retire after 52 years of service with First State Bank of Warren. She went to work for the Bank in 1967, working on new accounts. She has been the Administrative Assistant to the President since 1973. Mrs. Lanier began at the bank under the Presidency of Fred Holt. She worked for six Presidents including, Mr. Holt, Welden McWhirter, Larry Whitley, Guy Humphries, Ken Sanders and current President Freddie Mobley.
Mrs. Lanier stated she has enjoyed all her years of service with First State Bank and will miss the people she worked with daily. She also stated she is looking forward to time for herself and to be with her family more.
Bank employees expressed high praise for her work and friendship. Everyone stated they will miss her on a daily basis and wish her a happy and joyous retirement.
