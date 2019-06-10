June 10th Warren City Council Meeting

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday, June 10th for the monthly council meeting. Council Member Angela Marshall was absent. Mayor Denisa Pennington presided. The Council Members approved the minutes of the May 13th meeting and the May financial reports. City Clerk Helen Boswell reported the city received $77,508.01 in city sales tax and $53,277.38 as the city's share of the county sales tax in May.
Mayor Pennington informed the council that art produced by local artists has been placed in the foyer of the Municipal Building and that Bradley county has received its ACT Work Ready designation. The designation demonstrates the county has a suitable workforce.
Council Member Burks reported that the Police Committee recommended an amendment to the city vehicle use policy by police officers. The amendment was approved. The committee also approved the designation of Police Officer Alex Meeks as a patrol corporal. The full council voted in favor.
Fireman Larry Hayes, gave the Fire Department report in the absence of Acting Chief Ashcraft. He stated the department has answered 113 calls to date in 2019 and continues cleaning and painting fire hydrants throughout the city.
Council Member Memory Frazer, Chairperson of the Fire Committee, recommended approval to send two firemen to the Arkansas Fire Convention June 28-29, 2019. This was approved 5-0.
Mayor Pennington announced that names are being submitted for an advisory committee to assist in the procedures for cleaning up property in the city.
Council Member Burks urged the council to take action on the redemption of the "Old Bryant" building on Main Street. The Mayor was asked to get an update on what it would cost for the city to purchase. The property is tax delinquent. Later in the meeting, Gregg Reep addressed the council and reminded them of a petition submitted by downtown merchants and property owners, in late 2018, requesting the city to redeem the property for public usage.
A number of other reports were submitted by Department Heads, Council Members and boards and commissions that have met since the May Council Meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Wagnon reported the Westside Pool is open but problems have been experienced with the old pump. He indicated he hoped to get by this summer, but the council will need to consider new equipment for 2020.
Three citizens addressed the council concerning dilapidated properties in South Warren, Pierson Street and McCauley Street.
Everyone was reminded that the Pink Tomato Festival is underway with the bulk of activities set for Friday and Saturday, June 14th and 15th. Council then voted to set the next Agenda meeting for Wednesday, July 3rd at 7:00 A.M. and the regular monthly council meeting for Monday, July 8th at 5:30 P.M.
