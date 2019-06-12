Karissa Morman Named Overall Talent Winner

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Talent Show was held Tuesday night at the Warren Cultural Center. Karissa Morman was named the overall talent winner for her individual dance routine"DD".
Winners in categories were Shae Carston for her vocal rendition of "Mule Skinner Blues" in the 18 and up category; Beau Abel, Chason Abel, Gauge Sanders, and Ella Green for their Glow Dance to Trous in the 6-10 group variety category; Chloe Saunders-"It Don't Matter" 6-10 Individual Dance; Hattie Huitt 11-14 Individual Vocal Winner "More Than Anything"; 11-14 Group Dance Winner Lynley Fletcher, McKinzie Adcock, Rachel Prince, Anna Claire Hollis, Maggie FaKouri for their routine to "Sing";11-14 Individual Variety Winner Morgan Carson "Love Sick Blue"; 15-17 Individual Variety Winner Joseph Myers "Juggling Comedy";15-17 Individual Dance Karissa Morman "DD".
