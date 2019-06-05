|Hayden Lassiter awarded the Lloyd McDermott Award for his years of leadership at Boys State.
Hayden Lassiter was a Boys State delegate in 2016, He was clearly a leader , loved by his fellow delegates. Robert Law Webb noted in a recent facebook post that they won the Greg Bland Model County Award that year. Webb invited Hayden back to Boys State to work with the 2017 delegates. Since that time, Hayden has been invited to return for three consecutive years. Hayden was nominated and awarded the Lloyd McDermott Award which goes to the best Jr. Counselor at Boys State. Hayden currently is a standout athlete at Ouachita Baptist and is a formerLumberjack.
