The annual Warren Lions Club Musical Jamboree, held in conjunction with the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival is set for Wednesday, June, 12th, with the program to begin at 7:00 P.M. in the Warren Cultural Center. Performing will the 'The Kinsmen." The concert is free to the public and is sponsored by individuals and businesses throughout Warren and Bradley County.
Come out Wednesday evening June 12th and enjoy the Gospel Singing of "The Kinsmen." Proceeds of the advertising sold will go to projects supported by the Warren Lions Club. The club supports vision exams for preschool children and helps those in need with securing eye exams and the purchasing of glasses. The club supports various projects in Warren, including construction and maintenance of the pavilion located in the city park and "Boys and Girls State."
The Warren Lions Club dates back to the 1950s in Warren and was one of the leading supporters in establishing the Bradley County Medical Center. The club is open to men and women and welcomes those interested in serving their community. The club meets twice per month on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The first meeting is held at Molly's Diner and the second meeting is conducted at Simple Simon's. Both meetings occur at noon and end by 1:00 P.M. Contact any member if you have an interest in joining.
Come out Wednesday evening June 12th and enjoy the Gospel Singing of "The Kinsmen." Proceeds of the advertising sold will go to projects supported by the Warren Lions Club. The club supports vision exams for preschool children and helps those in need with securing eye exams and the purchasing of glasses. The club supports various projects in Warren, including construction and maintenance of the pavilion located in the city park and "Boys and Girls State."
The Warren Lions Club dates back to the 1950s in Warren and was one of the leading supporters in establishing the Bradley County Medical Center. The club is open to men and women and welcomes those interested in serving their community. The club meets twice per month on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. The first meeting is held at Molly's Diner and the second meeting is conducted at Simple Simon's. Both meetings occur at noon and end by 1:00 P.M. Contact any member if you have an interest in joining.
No comments:
Post a Comment