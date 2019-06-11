Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

Channa Tatum of Hermitage, 2018 Little Miss Pink Tomato, will be crowning the 60th Little Miss Pink Tomato on Saturday afternoon, June 15th. The annual pageant featuring four and five year olds will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Warren Cultural Center on Scobey Drive. Admission for the Event is $3.00.
The Little Miss Pageant began in 1959 and is celebrating their 60th year in 2019. The unique pageant is probably the only swimsuit pageant for little girls in the nation. Little Miss Pink Tomato has been featured in several publications in the history of pageant.
Payton Sledge will be emceeing the pageant on Saturday. Payton, a native of Warren, will be a teacher in the Warren Public School system this fall.
Contestants competing for the title of 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato are:
Little Miss Contestants 2019
Brynlee Mae Jones, daughter of Tim & Amanda Jones of Rison
Addison Leigh Diemer, daughter of Zack and Leigh Diemer of Monticello
Callie Grace Mendez, daughter of Victor & Michelle Mendez of Warren
Swayzie Grace Langley, daughter of Jason & Carrie Langley of El Dorado
Maggie Jaymes Tillman, daughter of Mark & Heather Tillman of Warren
Hayden Elaine Herrington, daughter of Jessica Johnson & John and Jada Herrington of Warren
Addison Scogin, daughter of Jay & Tiffany Scogin of Warren
Lily Kate VanderZwalm, daughter of Christopher & Whitney VanderZwalm of Monticello
Sadie Ann Saffold, daughter of Brad & Sarah Saffold of El Dorado
Meelah Faith Robinson, daughter of Drew & Britni Robinson of Warren
