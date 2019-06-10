Mary Lou Weaver Set To Retire As Chapel Woods Beautician, Kristin Ann Briant To Take On The Role

Since 2000, beautician Mary Lou Weaver has been helping the residents of Chapel Woods Health & Rehabilitation look their best. "I didn't know how much I would love it," Mary Lou says. "From 2009 to 2014, my mother was a resident, and it was wonderful that I could work and be near her. I always felt that when I was there, I was a little closer to heaven." She also appreciated the flexibility the job allowed her while caring for her father. Now that Mary Lou has decided to retire, her plans include moving into her late parents' house, and spending more time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Chapel Woods welcomes Kristin Ann Briant as the new beautician. Kristin has owned Salon 117 since 2009, and plans to continue working both in her salon and at Chapel Woods. Her grandmother, Martha Weaver, is a resident at Chapel Woods.
(Photo: Kristin Briant (left), Mary Lou Weaver)
No comments:
Post a Comment