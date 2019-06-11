Morgan Donates Piano to Warren Library

The Warren Branch Library was recently gifted this 1912 Bush & Gerts upright piano by Cliff Morgan. The piano was originally owned by the late Mrs. George S. Word of Marianna, Arkansas, who was a mother to Wickie Word Morgan and grandmother to Cliff Morgan. The bright, happy, yellow makeover was completed by Marsha Riley Berry. This piano will serve as a beautiful area to display our books and seasonal decorations. We invite you to come in and check out Cliff's piano and a book or two. Pictured Berry (L) and Morgan (R)
