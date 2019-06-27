Notice From City

The City of Warren has released the following information:
There is a culvert out on Shelby Street, between Myrtle and S. Main street.
There is a tree down across the walking track at the city park and until we can get it removed and the debris cleared from the area, we are closing the North end of the walking track.
