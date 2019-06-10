Parade Route For Saturday, June 15th

|Click on the image to view larger.
(Image courtesy of Google Maps)
The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M. Main Street from Cedar to Church will be blocked off for the Steak Cook-off.
The All Tomato Luncheon is set for 12:30 P.M. at the First Baptist Church. It requires a ticket to attend. Tickets may be purchased at the Bradley County Extension Office on First Street. There will be activities on the square all day Saturday and the Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. at the Warren Cultural Center. Hispanic Night activities begin on West Cypress Street at 6:00 P.M. and Fortunate Sons + 1 will be on the Main Stage from 6:30 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Restless Heart is headline act beginning at 8:30 P.M.
