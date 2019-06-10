Monday, June 10, 2019

Parade Route For Saturday, June 15th

Click on the image to view larger.
(Image courtesy of Google Maps)
The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Parade route is set for Saturday, June 15th.  Entries will line up at the intersection of Seminary and Pine Street.  The parade will travel east on Pine and turn south on Main Street.  It will then turn west on Cedar and travel to Walnut where it will turn south and go to Church.  The parade will then turn east on Church and travel to Myrtle where it will turn back north and end at the court square.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 A.M.  Main Street from Cedar to Church will be blocked off for the Steak Cook-off. 

The All Tomato Luncheon is set for 12:30 P.M. at the First Baptist Church.  It requires a ticket to attend.  Tickets may be purchased at the Bradley County Extension Office on First Street.  There will be activities on the square all day Saturday and the Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be conducted at 2:30 P.M. at the Warren Cultural Center.  Hispanic Night activities begin on West Cypress Street at 6:00 P.M. and Fortunate Sons + 1 will be on the Main Stage from 6:30 P.M. till 8:00 P.M.  Restless Heart is headline act beginning at 8:30 P.M.
at 2:43 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)