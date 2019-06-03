All entertainers are invited to participate in the 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Talent Show. The event will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 6:00 p.m. at the Warren Cultural Center.
Any type entertainment is included: Vocal, instrumental or variety. There will be individual or group completion for ages 6 years and up. Time limit for each act is 4 minutes. Entry fee is $20 per act and the contestant is responsible for any accompaniment. All music for sound system must be CDs and must be correctly labeled.
Entry forms are available at the Bradley County Chamber at 104 North Myrtle Street or may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com
Deadline to enter is Friday, June 7th and entry forms must be turned in along with the entry fee to the Bradley County Chamber. For more information, call Marlene Elliott at 870-500-4386.
