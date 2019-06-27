Police Officer Hired By Civil Service Commission

The City of Warren Civil Service Commission met Wednesday afternoon, June 26th at 5:30 P.M. in the Warren Municipal Building. Members voted to hire Kevin Steadman as a patrol officer. Mr. Steadman was hired to fill a vacant position on the city's police force.
By law, the Warren Civil Service Commission reviews all candidates for police and fire department enforcement positions and makes decisions on hires. The Commission is the body that is authorized to hear appeals of terminations and disciplinary actions. Commission members are appointed by the Warren City Council. The positions of Police Chief and Fire Chief also fall under the authority of the Commission.
