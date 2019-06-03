PTF 5K Run/Walk to be Held June 15

Attention all runners: The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival 5k Run/Walk, sponsored by Emrich & Scroggins will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 7:30 a.m.
The 5k Walk and Run will begin on Cedar Street, west of First Start Bank with race day registration beginning at 6:15 a.m. at the First State Bank parking lot. Registration fee is $25 per person prior to June 15th and will be $30 per person on race day.
Pick up an entry form at the Bradley County Chamber or you may register online at www.runsignup.com/Race/AR/Warren/PinkTomato5k
Make checks payable to Bradley County Pink Tomato 5k. Drop off or mail registration with check to Bradley County Chamber, 104 N. Main, Warren, AR 71671.
Awards will be presented for overall male and female Walk and Run winners. Medals will be given (1st, 2nd, 3rd) Walkers and Runners in the following groups: (0-12), (13-19), (20-29), (30-39), (40-49), (50-59), (60+). All children 12 and under will receive a medal for finishing.
There will be food and drink at the finish line and race participants will receive a TShirt as long as supplies last.
For more information, please call the Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5457.
