Public Notice

The Executive Committee of the Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Little Rock Workforce Center, 5401 South University, Little Rock, Arkansas 72209.
The public is welcome to attend. Access to the public will also be provided by teleconference. 1-877-336-1831 Access Code- 2030011
For more information, please contact Rebecca Edwards at Rebecca.Edwards@Arkansas.gov or (501) 682-3264.
