Rodriguez accepts scholarship

EL DORADO—Emily Rodriguez, a 2019 graduate of Warren High School, has accepted a Skills USA Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall.

The daughter of Sergio and Maricela Rodriguez was a member of the soccer team, Spanish club and marching band in high school. She was the senior class president and student council reporter.
