Sassy Spirit Designs Open For Business

Warren's newest downtown business cut the ribbon and opened for business Friday, June 7th. "Sassy Spirit Designs," owned by Heather Jackson, is open at 114 E. Cypress Street in Warren. It is located just behind Warren Bank and Trust. Some people who have been around Warren for years, will remember the building as being the location of Ashcraft Dry Goods. It has served other businesses throughout the years.
"Sassy Spirit Designs" will serve as a full service florist, will carry a jewelry line and plans to have a Christian art line. Other items available include gift baskets and wreaths. The business is owned by Travis and Heather Jackson. Vendors include KeAunah Ridgell and Carla McDougald.
Remember to visit at 114 E. Cypress Street. Heather can be reached by calling the shop at 870-466-5019 or by cell at 706-254-2522. Stop by and look around.
No comments:
Post a Comment