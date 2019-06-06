Scam Alert

On the date of June 6, 2019 a Warren resident came to the Warren Police Department to report a scam attempt. CID Sergeant Tim Nichols met with the resident and she stated that she had received two US Postal Service packages in the mail from a person in Los Angeles, California. Enclosed in the two packages were cashier's checks and a letter from an alleged business "Intershop". The cashier's checks were made out to the Warren resident in the amounts of $2,520.00 a piece and the letters gave instructions on how to be a "Secret Shopper" and get paid. When the resident went to the Bank to cash the said checks she was advised that they were fake and she was referred to the Police Department to make a report. Since making the report Sgt. Nichols has confirmed that all of the information sent was fraudulent and that many innocent people fall victim to this scam daily around the United States. Keep in mind that if you receive something such as this and you endorse the back of the check and cash it you are responsible for paying that amount back to the institution in which it was cashed at. If it is too good to be true then it probably is.
