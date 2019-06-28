News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Friday, June 28, 2019
School Changes to E-Notes
Due to Sunday, June 30, being the last day to use Schoolway, all parents & students need to sign up for Enote notifications at https://wsdhs.warrensd.org/. This will be our primary way to send information this school year.
at
8:47 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment