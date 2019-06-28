Friday, June 28, 2019

School Changes to E-Notes

Due to Sunday, June 30, being the last day to use Schoolway, all parents & students need to sign up for Enote notifications at https://wsdhs.warrensd.org/. This will be our primary way to send information this school year. 
