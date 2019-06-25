Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Selby and Sanchez Make Dean's List

Students with a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s list; students with averages between 4.0 and 3.75 are named to the Dean’s list.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two Warren students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the spring 2019 semester:

Sarah Selby, a sophomore studying political science in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and was named to the Chancellor’s list and her college’s Dean’s list

Israel Sanchez, a junior studying electrical engineering, earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 and was named to the Dean’s list in the College of Engineering

at 10:04 AM

