Selby and Sanchez Make Dean's List

Students with a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s list; students with averages between 4.0 and 3.75 are named to the Dean’s list.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two Warren students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the spring 2019 semester:
Sarah Selby, a sophomore studying political science in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and was named to the Chancellor’s list and her college’s Dean’s list
Israel Sanchez, a junior studying electrical engineering, earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 and was named to the Dean’s list in the College of Engineering
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Two Warren students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the spring 2019 semester:
Sarah Selby, a sophomore studying political science in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and was named to the Chancellor’s list and her college’s Dean’s list
Israel Sanchez, a junior studying electrical engineering, earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 and was named to the Dean’s list in the College of Engineering
No comments:
Post a Comment