Southeast Arkansas Economic Dev. Board Meets

|Eddie Thomas
During the meeting, Eddie Thomas of Warren made a presentation relating to the Workforce Program. He announced that Bradley County is now a certified "ACT Ready Community."
The Board is presented unemployment information concerning the ten counties of the District at each monthly meeting. The report is always for two months in the past. The current report indicated that the unemployment rate as of April, 2019 for Bradley County is 3.7%. It listed the county's civilian labor force at 4,512, and showed 168 persons as unemployed. The highest unemployment rate in Southeast Arkansas was Chicot County at 6.4%. Ashley County was next at 4.8%.
